R&B Snippets: Tina Turner, Donnie McClurkin & Summer Walker!

CAPITOL RECORDS RESPONDS TO CLAIM THAT EXEC CALLED HER 'AN OLD N**GER DOUCHEBAG: In Tina Turner's new HBO Max documentary Tina, it was revealed that the music icon was once called "an old n**ger douchebag" by a top executive in the 1980s. Executive John Carter said during the documentary, “The new regime comes in, and, like any new regime, they have their own idea of what they want to do. So I flip out, go downstairs, and I say, ‘Hey, this is my act.’ And the classic quote is, ‘Carter, you signed this old ni–er douchebag?’” In a statement to The Wrap, the record label said, “The incident that John Carter describes in the HBO documentary, ‘Tina,’ would have occurred 40 years ago when Capitol was under different ownership and management, and we’re only now learning of those reprehensible and appalling comments. Capitol Music Group is proud of our association with Tina Turner and the role we play in ensuring her music will continue to inspire new generations for decades to come.”

DONNIE MCCLURKIN SAYS HE WILL BE 'ALONE FOREVER' DUE TO HIS BISEXUAL PAST: During a clip from an upcoming episode of TV One's Uncensored, Donnie McClurkin opened up about his love life, saying that he will probably be single for the rest of his life. He revealed that he has failed in the romance department because of his lack of experience. He explained, “I didn’t know really what a woman wanted. I’ve messed up more than I’ve had good. My past relationships were a sprinkling of everything – men and women.” He continued, “When things get rough I go back into my safe place – my music and my ministry. Never having a long-term relationship in my life and never being married, I chalked that up. I will probably be alone for the rest of my life as far as a mate is concerned.” Donnie McClurkin's episode of TV One Uncensored airs on April 4th.

SUMMER WALKER IS READY TO QUIT MUSIC: Summer Walker says she is ready to quit music. In an Instagram post on her “galactawhore” account, she wrote, “I legit hate this job, lol. Why can’t I just put out music w out stalkers being obsessed with my private life.” She added, “I need to start figuring out my next job."