R&B Snippets: Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle & More!

TINA TURNER MOURNS HER SON RONNIE TURNER: Tina Turner took to social media to confirm that her 62-year-old son Ronald Turner passed away on December 8th. She wrote via Instagram, “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.” According to TMZ, his wife Afida Turner called 911 on December 8th saying that he was having trouble breathing while outside of their home, When paramedics arrived they performed CPR but their efforts were unsuccessful. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is unknown but he was diagnosed with cancer in the past. Ronnie was the only son that Tina and Ike Turner had together. She had her son Craig Turner with saxophonist Raymond Hill. She also adopted Turner’s other two sons, Ike Jr. and Michael. Turner’s first son, Craig Turner, died in 2018 after apparently committing suicide at age 59.

PATTI LABELLE RUSHED OFF STAGE AFTER BOMB THREAT AT MILWAUKEE THEATER: According to Page Six, Patti Labelle was rushed off stage in the middle of a Milwaukee show Saturday night (December 10th) after the Riverside Theater was hit with a bomb threat. In a video that surfaced online, two men rushed on stage and grabbed the mic stand from LaBelle as she was clutching a bouquet of flowers and speaking to the crowd. Patti said, “Hold up. Wait!” Authorities then evacuated everyone from the theater and are investigating the threat.

SZA SPEAKS ON DATING DRAKE IN THE PAST: During a recent radio interview, SZA admitted that she dated Drake in the past. Drake once mentioned dating SZA on a Savage Mode II track, where he rapped, “Said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” Drake raps on the song. SZA spoke on being a musical guest on SNL when they did a skit on all of Drake's exes. She said, “In a strange way, I was like, ‘Did they know?' But they didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything.” She continued, “I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, ‘Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?’ She continued, "He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment. The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard…I cackled.”She continued, “We’re cool, we’ve always been cool. It’s never been weird. It’s never come

completely out of the blue."