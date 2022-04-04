R&B Snippets: Traci Braxton, T-Pain & More!

Getty Images

BRAXTON SISTERS REMEMBER TRACI BRAXTON ON HER 51ST BIRTHDAY: The Braxton sisters took to social media on Saturday to remember their sister Traci Braxton, who would have turned 51. Traci died last month after a private battle with esophageal cancer. Tamar Braxton wrote, “Someone lied and said ‘it gets easier.’ It doesn’t. You just continue to live without. On your last birthday, we all were so hopeful and optimistic and said it wasn’t going to be your last one. We were right because Today and EVERY birthday we will celebrate you just like we said we would. Our sisterly bond is unbreakable. We love you.” Toni wrote, “Happy Birthday Traci. We love and miss you dearly.”

T-PAIN CLAIMS SOMEONE IS PRETENDING TO BE HIM AND SCAMMING PEOPLE OUT OF MONEY: T-Pain took to social media to warn fans that someone is pretending to be him and scamming people out of money. T-Pain shared a screenshot of the email, which read,”NAPPY BOY ENTERTAINMENT LABEL” is offering “a marketing /Distribution publishing deals” and everything from “graphics designs to professional materials.” The email continued, “There is a small fee of $300 for this to take place which will state the offer was unsolicited.” T-Pain captioned the post, “These boys out here actin UP!! GAAAAAHHHDAAAAAMN! If you get this email pls don’t be stupid. And if you fell for it already…….. Y’all know that ain’t me. And broski who sendin that sh*t out…… com’on son. Chill bro. 'Hello my name is T-Pain' head a** chill bro”

ASHANTI ACCUSED OF PLAGIARISM: Ashanti is being accused of plagiarism. The singer is releasing a new children's book called My Name Is A Story but author Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow has claimed that Ashanti's book is a lot like her own book called Your Name Is A Song. In several posts shared online, Jamilah revealed the books' cover art and descriptions, and according to her, was inspired by her work. She said, “I thought maybe I'm just making too big a deal about the title and cover being similar but then I read the description.” In a screenshot, the synopsis states that the singer's book is about the first day of school for a little girl named Ashanti who “feels like no one can pronounce” her name correctly. “Ashanti learns that names have meaning and deserve to be said and loved out loud. Her name tells a story.” It goes on to say that the plot was “inspired by” the singer's “own experience,” but Jamilah says it's not. She said, “I worked for over a year on that book. Took two years to find an agent and get it published and for some celebrity who probably didn't even write it to just steal my idea. I am shaking.” She pointed out similarities including “the pose, the wind, first day of school, mom character, poetic language to honor names… yeah.” Jamilah said she was “devastated by the lack of ethics and cynicism.”