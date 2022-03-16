R&B Snippets: Traci Braxton, Trey Songz & More!

Getty Images

TONI BRAXTON SHARES MESSAGE THAT KEVIN HART SENT TO TRACI BRAXTON DURING HER CANCER BATTLE: Toni Braxton shared a loving message that Kevin Hart sent to her sister Traci Baxton while she was battling esophageal cancer. In the video, Kevin said, “Hey, this message is for Traci, I was just made aware that you are a fan and how long you've been a fan. I am now aware of the love that you have given me, and I just want to take the time to give you that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given. I want to tell you that my prayers are with you, I want to tell you to be strong and to stay positive, and I want to tell you, you have an amazing family and a support system around you that are doing their best to just try to keep you positive and uplift you in every way possible.” Toni captioned the video, “A lot of people didn't know about Traci’s (@therealtracibraxton) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private, however special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes… you were her favorite. We really appreciate you.”

TREY SONGZ AND KHLOE KARDASHIAN SPARK ROMANCE RUMORS: Trey Songz and Khloe Kardashian has sparked romance rumors after reportedly being spotted getting close at Justin Bieber's in West Hollywood on Saturday night (March 12th). According to Page Six, the two sat next to eachother at The Nice Guy and “engaged in plenty of one-on-one conversations” throughout the evening. The two were joined by some friends but sources say they spent most of the night hanging out with by themselves. The two were rumored to be dating bac in 2016.

KELLY ROWLAND REUNITES WITH HER DAD AFTER 30 YEARS: Kelly Rowland has reunited with her dad after being estranged for 30 years. Rowland was a guest ost on Today and her dad Christopher Lovett. Rowland said that she reunited with her dad after the birth of her first song Titan. She explained, “I had to give my dad grace. As parents, we have to give our parents grace. It’s never too late. Forgiveness is always right there.”