R&B Snippets: Trey Songz & Ashanti!

TREY SONGZ CLEARED IN LAS VEGAS SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE: TMZ on Friday (April 8th) that Trey Songz has been cleared in his Las Vegas sexual assault case. A rep for the Las Vegas Metro Police Department told the outlet, “The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.” As previously reported, Trey was accused of sexual misconduct while celebrating his 37th birthday in Vegas back in November. He allegedly brought some women back to his room at The Cosmopolitan and his accuser claims things went left after that point. Trey's attorneys told TMZ, “We are pleased that Trey Songz' has been cleared of wrongdoing and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation has officially been closed. We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence. We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.”

ASHANTI SPEAKS ON BEING HONOR ON THE HOLLYWOOD FALK OF FAME: Ashanti received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last Thursday (April 7th) and said she experienced emotions that are unlike her usual self. She told Billboard, “It’s surreal. I’m shocked, stunned and over the top grateful. This is a staple in my career and the fact that it will be here forever is a big deal. I’m not a super emotional person, so the fact that I cried a little bit today is a little weird for me. I’m so humbled and overjoyed to have friends, family and genuine people here supporting me that I love.” Ashanti dropped her self-titled debut album in 2002.