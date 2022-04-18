R&B Snippets: Trey Songz, Chris Brown & More!

PRPhotos.com

PODCASTER RORY CALLS TREY SONGZ 'THE SCUM OF THE F*CKING EARTH': During a recent episode of “Rory & Mal,” Rory spoke out against Trey Songz, calling him “the scum of the f*cking earth.” He said, “In 15 years however f**k long it’s gonna be, that Trey Songz doc is gonna be crazier than the R.Kelly one. Trey Songz is the most nasty, abusive, rapey, beats the sh*t out of women. Like he’s the scum of the f***ing Earth.” He continued, “This isn’t one story. This is personal that I know with, and I’m not even exaggerating, close to 15-20 women, all with the exact same experience. That I know not to be liars at all.”

MARY MARY GO HEAD TO HEAD WITH BEBE AND CECE WINANS: Gospel icons BeBe and CeCe Winans and Mary Mary went head to head in a Verzuz battle last night for Easter Sunday. Hosted by KevOnStage, the gospel superstar performed some of their biggest hits. Mary Mary performed hits like “Believer, “Thankful,” “Shackles,” “What A Friend,” and more. BeBe and CeCe performed “Close To You,” “Love Said Not So,” “Feels Like Heaven,” “Don't Cry” and CeCe's iconic duet with Whitney Houston “Count On Me.”

CHRIS BROWN CALLS POLICE OVER WOMAN STANDING OUTSIDE OF HIS SAN FERNANDO VALLEY HOME: According to TMZ, Chris Brown called the cops afte receiving unwanted visits from a woman at his San Fernando Valley home over the past few weeks. Two weeks ago, cops were called to the residence after a woman refused to leave the premises, but she left by the time the cops arrived. Within the next two days, police received a call claiming that the singer needed a welfare check, which they thought seemed fake, and were later proven to be right. Then last week, the woman returned to Brown's house and got into a screaming match with his security. When cops arrived, they were only able to take an incident report. They were informed that the anonymous woman “had been seen on the street by the singer's gate around 10 times.”