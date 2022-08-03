R&B Snippets: Usher, Ashanti & More!

PRPhotos.com

IS USHER ENGAGED?: It looks like Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goichoechea may be engaged. Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy Franklin took a photo with Usher and Jennifer, and posted the caption, “Getting to know Usher up close and to see him come to this place in his career of having a residency in Las Vegas is huge!” She continued, “Ladies he is taken! This is his beautiful fiance @boogsneffect thank you for being so gorgeous and kind.”

IRV GOTTI RECALLS FINDING OUT THAT ASHANTI WAS DATING NELLY: During an upcoming episode of Drink Champs, Irv Gotti revealed how he found out that Ashanti was dating Nelly. Irv said, “At the time it happens, any man is hurt. The chick you are f******* in love with is with this n****.” Irv said he found out that the singer was dating Nelly was he was home watching an NBA game. He said the announcer then said: “What’s this commotion going on in the stadium? We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly has just walked in with Ashanti.” Nelly and Ashanti dated for ten years. They broke up in 2013.

PRINCE'S $156 MILLION ESTATE BATTLE ENDS: On Monday (August 1st), the Minnesota First Judicial District issued an order that splits the cash in Prince‘s estate evenly between Prince Legacy LLC and Prince Oat Holdings LLC. According to The Jasmine Brand, Prince Legacy LLC consists of interests previously held by Prince’s three half-siblings – Sharon Nelson, John Nelson and Norrine Nelson, in addition to advisors L. Londell McMillan and Charles Spicer. Prince Oat Holdings LLC is owned by music publishing company Primary Wave, and consists of interests previously held by Tyka Nelson, Omarr Baker and Alfred Jackson, as well as three separate entities owned by Primary Wave.