R&B Snippets: Usher & Ciara!

USHER EXTENDS VEGAS RESIDENCY: Usher has announced that he'll be extending his Vegas residency into December. He made the announcement on his Instagram page, writing, “Vegas! By popular demand I’ve just added the Final Shows of My Way The Vegas Residency this November & December at Dolby Live at Park MGM! Tickets on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 AM PT. Hit the link in my bio to sign up for the fan presale starting this Friday 8/18 at 12pm PT.”

CIARA RELEASES NEW SONG FEATURING LIL BABY: Ciara has dropped a new track called, “Forever,” featuring Lil Baby. She shared a clip of the video on IG with a caption that said, “If it ain’t forever, it’s whatever… See you Thursday at midnight.”