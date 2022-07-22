R&B Snippets: Usher & Rihanna!

USHER OPENS UP ABOUT DOING A VERZUZ BATTLE WITH CHRIS BROWN: During an interview with E! News, Usher spoke on the possibility of doing a VERZUZ battle with Chris Brown. He said, “There was a flyer that was put together. It’s not official, no, we’re not doing that. But I can appreciate what I see. Nah, there’s no Verzuz. I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that. You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned.”

RIHANNA FILES TRADEMARK FOR 'FENTY HAIR': Rihanna has reportedly filed a trademark for Fenty Hair. According to The Shaderoom, products listed on the document include hairbrushes, wigs, curlers, and accessories.