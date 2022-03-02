R&B Snippets: Usher, Rihanna & More!

PRPhotos.com

USHER REGRETS NOT DATING AALIYAH: During an interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Usher revealed that he regrets not dating a certain celebrity when he had the chance. Turns out the celebrity was Aalliyah. He said, "Somebody that I was really good friends with that I wish I would have taken more serious. She was a really, really close friend of mine for a small amount of time, and then we just kind of disconnected." He added that he and Aaliyah "didn't get around" to pursuing their romance.

RIHANNA CLAPS BACK AFTER BEING CALLED OUT FOR BEING LATE: Rihanna showed up fashionably late to the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week yesterday (March 1st). The singer wore lacy black lingerie, including black panties and a bra underneath a sheer skirt. She also rocked thigh-high black patent leather boots and a matching jacket. When someone yelled out, “You’re late!” RiRi responded, “No sh*t.”

TAMAR BRAXTON SAYS SHE WAS UNABLE TO CONTACT HER SON WHILE HE WAS WITH HER EX HUSBAND: Tamar Braxton has called out ex husband Vincent Herbert, claiming that she was once unable to reach her son Logan while he was with Vince — and Vince has her number blocked. During an interview with Dish Nation, she said, “If I can’t get ahold of my child, I’m supposed to be able to call his daddy. What happened was, my son is always on my [Instagram] live. I called him–on his phone, not his dad’s phone–I called him on his phone, and he didn’t answer for a few days, so that’s a difference. So, I decided to go live because I knew that he would pop up on my live. He didn’t pop up on my live, so Vince got roasted.”