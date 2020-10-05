R&B Snippets: Whitney Houston, Beyonce & More!

PRPhotos.com

WHITNEY HOUSTON’S HOLOGRAM BANNED BY A JUDGE: Whitney Houston's hologram has been placed back under wraps because it has been banned by a judge. According to TMZ, Whitney's estate did not approve the release of the hologram. Alki David, the man whose company designed the hologram, believed he was in the clear to use it because he had previously worked on a Whitney hologram back in 2016 but that one was scrapped because her estate did not like the look. Meanwhile, in July 2018, a judge terminated the license agreement and contract that the estate signed with David back in 2015.

BEYONCE'S MOM REVEALS SHE PAID FOR AN ENTIRE HOSPITAL WING TO RECEIVE TREATMENT FOR COVID-19: Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson revealed on Instagram that her daughter is out doing good for the people again. While going back and forth with someone online, Tina revealed that Beyonce paid for an entire wing of a hospital so that those who need access to COVID-19 treatment and resources could get them.

DOES CHRIS BROWN HAVE A NEW GIRLFRIEND?: Reports say that Chris Brown has a new girlfriend. According to Rap-Up, the singer was spotted holding hands with model Gina Huynh on the set of his music video for “City Girls” with Young Thug in downtown Los Angeles last week. According to The Daily Mail, the two were seen showing PDA and “looked very much like a couple.” Gina, who is a Vietnamese and Black beauty and fitness model, was previously linked to Diddy. Chris and his baby mama Ammika Harris reportedly split over the summer. They welcomed their son Aeko in November 2019.

TEVIN CAMPBELL THREATENS TO SUE JAGUAR WRIGHT AFTER SHE SAYS HE WAS A PROSTITUTE: Tevin Campball has threatened to sue singer Jaguar Wright, who claimed he was once a sex worker in Los Angeles. In an interview with Real Lyfe Productions, Jaguar said, “How does a boy with a voice like that, that had the records that he had, that could have easily transformed into one of the greatest male vocalist of all time, end up up prostituting himself for drugs and change on Hollywood Boulevard. How does that happen with a gift like his?” According to The Jasmine Brand, Tevin tweeted-then-deleted about the allegations, saying, “According to @jaguarwright I was a sex worker on Hollywood Blvd. It’s called online defamation. Do. Not. Test. T.E.V.I.N. My lawyer is on deck. I would take that YouTube vid down if I were you.” He continued, “My past is well documented and I’ve learned from it and I own it. I will not tolerate anyone telling lies about me online. If you don’t stand for something you’ll fall for any d*** thang…God don’t like ugly and ain’t too crazy bout pretty.” He added, “Youtube video by @jaguarwright reported. Still let’s pray for her. Seems like she could use some positive energy in her life.”

JAZMINE SULLIVAN RESPONDS TO WEIGHT LOSS CRITICS: Jazmine Sullivan took to social media to respond to people who had some things to say about her recent weight loss. She wrote via Instagram, “Last week some people dragged me saying I look sickly. I’m honestly a size 12. 180 lbs. There’s nothing skinny abt me but my neck. I’m 5’8 however, so I sometimes photograph a little leaner than I am. But I ain’t skinny and that was never my goal. My goal was to support my mother thru her battle w cancer by going vegan with her, and in turn it helped me as well. And I feel really good.” She continued, “I have a lot of things to work on in my journey and am not nearly the model for health and fitness. But I’m trying… And I’ll continue to do so w my momma! Bless ya’ll, love ya’ll. Stop talking bout people. Vote in November!”

KEYSHIA COLE'S EX SPEAKS ON BREAK UP: It looks like Keyshia Cole's ex Niko has spoken out about their breakup. Rumors started swirling back in July after the two stopped following each other on social media. After a fan told Niko that he and Keyshia should fix their relationship, he said, “My heart is broken. My mind is open. My times approachin.”