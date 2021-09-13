R&B Snippets: Whitney Houston & Chloe Bailey!

PRPhotos.com

WHITNEY HOUSTON BIOPIC SETS RELEASE DATE FOR DECEMBER 2022: TriStar Pictures announced that the Whitney Houston biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody,’ is set to hit theaters on Dec. 23, 2022. ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody,‘ is being made with the support of Whitney Houston’s estate and includes Grammy award winner Clive Davis as a producer. British actress Naomi Ackie is set to play Houston.

CHLOE BAILEY CLAPS BACK AT COMMENTER WHO ASKED WHY SHE SHOWS SO MUCH SKIN: Chloe Bailey clapped back at someone who asked her why she shows so much skin. The singer — who recently released the visual for her “Have Mercy” video, read a question from a commenter, saying, “Why are you showing so much skin?” Chloe responded, “Cause I can. It’s my body, and I’m so proud of it, and I hope you’re proud of yours too.” Chloe debuted “Have Mercy” on the MTV VMAs last night (September 12th).