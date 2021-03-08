R&B Snippets:Beyonce, Bruno Mars & More!

PRPhotos.com

BEYONCE REMEMBERS LYRIC CHANEL: Beyonce remembered 13-year-old fan Lyric “Yhung” Chanel, who lost her battle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma on Friday (March 5th). Beyonce sang “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo,” and “Love on Top.” She also replaced the word “baby” with “Lyric” while singing the chorus of the latter song.

BRUNO MARS ADDRESSES CULTURAL APPROPRIATION CLAIMS: Bruno Mars has addressed accusations that he is a cultural appropriator of black music. During a recent radio interview, the singer — who is Puerto Rican and Filipino, said, “I would say, you can’t look at an interview, you can’t find an interview where I am not talking about the entertainers that’ve come before me. And the only reason why I’m here is because of James Brown, is because of Prince, Michael Jackson–that’s the only reason why I’m here.” HE continued, “I’m growing up as a kid, watching Bobby Brown and saying, ‘OK, if that’s what it takes to make it, then I’ve gotta learn how to do the running man, I’ve gotta learn how to do the moon walk.’ That’s it. And this music comes from love, and if you can’t hear that, then I don’t know what to tell ya.”

KEHLANI SUPPORTS WOMEN ACCUSING KAALAN WALKER OF SEXUAL ASSAULT: Kehlani took to social media to support women who have accused actor and rapper Kaalan R. Walker of sexual assault. Back in 2018, Walker was arrested in connection with the sexual assaults. He was released last week on $1 million bail. He took to social media and alluded to friend ASAP Rocky being a celebrity friend that helped “saved his life.” Rocky has since denied knowing who Walker is. Kehlani tweeted, “i apologize in advance if everything i’m going to be retweeting involves rape & assault, i am standing with the victims of a serial RAPIST who i knew personally to be aggressive, dangerous & twisted. he was released on bail & is back shooting photography of people,” She continued, “refer to all my retweets for all of the details on his case, stories from his victims, directly from their mouths. resources on how to support them/fight for them.”

J-BOOG SLAMS MICHELLE OBAMA'S INTERVIEW WITH ZAYA WADE: B2K singer J-Boog took to social media to give his stance on 13-year-old Zaya Wade, the daughter of NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, doing an interview with Michelle Obama. Obama told Zaya, “I am just so proud of you, you know, being just an amazing role model and embracing your truth. At your age, or in the teenage years and probably through your 20s, you’re gonna be experimenting with so many versions of yourself, right? “All young people are trying on different versions, different voices, they’re learning more about their intellect, they’re learning about what they love, what they’re good at, what they like. This is the period of exploration.” Boog wrote via Instagram, “This is not cool. Very demonic. Using this child for their new agenda. Take away the man, make the women the new man. And no more reproduction. This child shouldn’t be the front runner of the movement.”