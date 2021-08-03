R&B Snippets:Chris Brown & Frank Ocean!

PRPhotos.com

CHRIS BROWN ANNOUNCES 'BREEZY' SHORT FILM: Chris Brown has announced that he has a short film entitled “Breezy” on the way. Breezy is also the title of his upcoming 10th studio album.

FRANK OCEAN TO HEADLINE COACHELLA IN 2023: Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett revealed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that Frank Ocean is set to headline Coachella in 2021. Tollett said, “Right now, it’s the Wild West; I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.” Ocean was set to headline the festival in 2020 alongside Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine before it was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.