R&B Snippets:Chris Brown, T-Pain & More!

CHRIS BROWN IS UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR BATTERY: According to TMZ, Chris Brown is under investigation for battery after a woman claimed that the singer allegedly slapped her in the back of her head so hard that part of her weave came off. Law enforcement sources said that cops responded to the singer's San Fernando Valley home this past weekend, where the woman claimed she was slapped. Cops took a battery report and named the singer as the suspect. Sources say that the alleged victim had no injuries and no arrests have been made.



T-PAIN REVEALS THAT HE WAS DEPRESSION AFTER USHER TOLD HIM HE 'F*CKED UP MUSIC': During a clip from Netflix's upcoming series This Is Pop, T-Pain revealed that on a flight to the 2013 BET Awards Usher told him that he "f*cked up music. He explained, “He was, like, ‘Man, I want to tell you something, man.’ He was like, ‘Man, you kind of fu**ed up music.' I didn’t understand. Usher was my friend. He was like, ‘Nah, man, you really fu**ed up music for real singers.'" He continued, “Literally, at that point, I couldn’t listen. Is he right? Did I f**k up music? I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you fu**ed it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.'” He added, "That is the very moment, and I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me."

MICHELLE WILLIAMS SAYS BEYONCE AND KELLY DIDN'T KNOW SHE WAS DEPRESSED WHILE SHE WAS IN DESTINY'S CHILD: In her new book How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life – and Can Save Yours, Michelle Williams opens up about her battle with depression while in Destiny’s Child. She said about her friendships with Beyonce and Kelly, “Our connection is real and it’s brought life to me in some of my darkest moments. And still, even living the absolute dream I was living, with two of the most amazing women as coworkers and best friends, there would be pitch-black dark moments.” She continued, “Beyoncé and Kelly had no idea what I was struggling with, but that’s on me. I never said a word to the two of them. I’m not even sure I had the vocabulary to say how I felt at that time.” She added, “For a lot of folks, it was Beyoncé, Kelly, and ‘that other girl.’ [I]dealt with an enormous amount of anxiety.” She said she often thought, “Maybe they’re right. Maybe I should quit. Maybe I’m not talented. Maybe I am a joke.”