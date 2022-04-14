R&B Snippets:Mariah Carey, Brandy & More!

PRPhotos.com

MARIAH CAREY CONFIRMS SHE REMADE 'THE ROOF' WITH BRANDY: Mariah Carey has confirmed that she is collaborating with Brandy. During an Instagram Live, Mariah revealed that Brandy will join her on her Mastercard Masterclass series today (April 14th) and they will team up for a re-imagined version of “The Roof” from 1997's Butterfly album.

ARI LENNOX CALLS OUT INTERNET TROLLS: Ari Lennox took to social media to call out her trolls. After one Twitter user wrote, “Ari Lennox is not beautiful.” The singer responded, “These trolls are relentless. Four months straight they won't stop bothering me.” She continued, “To these weird obsessed evil individuals I pray you get therapy for your obsession of me. Black twitter has been calling me ugly for years. It don't hurt like it once did.” She continued, “I recognize beauty standards vary and lots of self hate and oppression can play a big part in that,” Lennox added. “To my new troll fans there's not much more you can say.”