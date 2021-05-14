R&B Snippets:Teyana Taylor, Baby Blue & More!

PRPhotos.com

TEYANA TAYLOR AND IMAN SHUMPERT LAND NEW REALITY SERIES AT E!: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have landed a new reality show at E! entitled We Got Love Iman & Teyana. According to B Scott, the couple is set to give "an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at their lives juggling music, fashion, business and family." No word on the premiere date.

BABY BLUE IS SET TO PLEAD GUILTY IN COVID-19 RELIEF FRAUD CASE: Pretty Ricky member Baby Blue is set to pleaad guilty in COVID -19 relief fraud case. As previously reported, Blue, born Diamond Blue Smith, filed fradulent PPP loan applications and used the alleged $24 million dollar funds to purchase luxury items. According to Shaderoom, court records indicate Baby Blue is set to appear in court before U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke on June 9th. Reports allege Baby Blue will at minimum plead guilty to one federal offense. As of yet, no plea deal has been announced.

SONGWRITER J. WRIGHT ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING HIS GIRLFRIEND ON MOTHER'S DAY: Songwriter J. Wright has been arrested for killing his 20-year-old girlfriend Wilanna Bibbs on Mother's Day in Davenport, Iowa. On Sunday afternoon, cops responded to a call about a disturbance in a home. When they arrived, they found that Bibbs had been shot. Wright has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on $500,000 cash bond. He has not yet entered a plea.