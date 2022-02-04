R&B Snipppets: Rihanna, Jazmine Sullivan & More!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA RESPONDS TO FAN BLOCKING HER AFTER PREGNANCY REVEAL: Rihanna has responded to comedian Riak Dut blocking her after she revealed her pregnancy. RiRi responded to an Instagram Story from Funny Marco, who filmed Riak confessing to blocking her. She captionedm “Yooooo i hate you lololol” along with the laughing face emoji.

MEGAN THEE STALLION WANTS TO DO AN ALBUM WITH JAZMINE SULLIVAN: Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she'd love to do an entire album with Jazmine Sullivan. She told Billboard, “Me and Jazmine Sullivan would definitely have some stuff to talk about. We’ll have the girls crying, we’ll have the girls screaming, we’ll have the girls dancing, we’ll have the girls sipping wine, and sitting in the backyard sipping cognac. The men better go run and hide if me and Jazmine Sullivan do an EP, so that’s actually a really good idea. We need to get that in the works.”

KIERRA SHEARD DOESN'T LET FEMALE FRIENDS STAY AT HER HOME: Gospel superstar Kierra Sheard revealed that she doesn't let girlfriends stay at her home when they visit. She told Page Six, “My momma has already told me don’t have too many people around your house … I don’t care how good you trust them or whatever it is, I’m very mindful and careful. I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house.” She continued, “Am I supposed to let them into my home? Because we as believers, we believe that what we have we are supposed to share with others, but I’m not sharing my man. Since I’m not sharing my man, I have to be cautious with everything else that I share as far as with him being there too. I think it’s such a thing as boundaries. Some friends don’t know that balance and can’t understand the balance.” Sheard married landscaper Jordan Kelly on December 12th, 2020, in their hometown of Detroit.