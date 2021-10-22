Reality TV News & Gossip: Cynthia Bailey, Candiace Dilliard!

PRPhotos.com

CYNTHIA BAILEY FELT 'DISRESPECTED' BY CAST MEMBER ON 'ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP': In an interview with Page Six, Cynthia Bailey revealed that she felt "disrespected" by one of her castmates on the upcoming Housewives spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip. She said, “There were a couple of different situations. And one situation, it was just a matter of me feeling just a little disappointed in one of the ladies on the trip and hurt and, actually, disrespected.” She said that the drama "set the tone" for the remainder of the trip." She added, “I couldn’t really shake it off." Cynthia also had a fight with a second woman because they didn’t “agree on something.” She explained, “I will say, to her credit, she did apologize quite a few times. At that point, I was kind of in a funk and I just couldn’t let it go, and looking back I wish I had accepted the apology and just let it go all the way. I kind of held on to it.” Bailey confirmed that one of the women she got into it with was Ramona Singer.

CANDIACE DILLARD WAS UPSET WITH ANDY COHEN WHEN HE DIDN'T REACH OUT TO HER AFTER HER FIGHT WITH MONIQUE SAMUELS: In a new tell all book on The Real Housewives entitled Not All Diamonds and Rose, author Dave Quinn revealed that Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard was upset that Bravo exec and host Andy Cohen didn't call her after her altercation with Monique Samuels. According to the book, Candiace said, “I even reached out to Andy’s assistant and asked for him to call me. Nothing. That’s f**ked up. I know he has well over a hundred Housewives, all texting and calling him all the time. But how many of them were physically attacked on camera by their costar? The fact that he couldn’t even schedule ten minutes to reach out to me? You don’t give a f**k. You are making money off of our backs and feeding your son with it, and you just don’t give a f**k about us and you can’t tell me that you do. And when I saw him, I did say it to his face.”

MONIECE SLAUGHTER CALLS OUT REALITY TV: Former Love & Hip- Hop star Moniece Slaughter chimed in on Candiace's comments about Andy Cohen and opened up about her own experience on reality TV. She wrote via Instagram, "I don’t know @bravoandy And I want to sit this right here. THIS!!!! This is why I left love and hip hop. Whether I like my cast mates & they like me or not, we are a VERY talented, beautiful group of individuals. The fighting. The perpetual cycle of degradation of our own people, became so exhausting. And even more frustrating, is the fact that we’re no longer respected for the same reasons we were initially casted. Singers. Songwriters. Producers. Directors. WOMEN!!!!" She added, "It’s so disheartening that this is what Love and Hip Hop has meant for most of us. It’s become the Epitome of low class, bottom feeding behavior. It’s become the 'what not to be,' in the 'Reality Tv' space. And it’s hurtful I’m not going to lie. Because we bear our souls & we go through real things. But we’re so disregarded."