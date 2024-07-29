Reba McEntire Sings With ‘The Voice’ Coaches Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, And Michael Bublé For The First Time

Getty Images

To promote the upcoming Season 26 of The Voice, new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé join returning stars Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani to sing together on a rousing rendition of the Four Tops’ 1966 Billboard No. 1 hit, “Reach Out I’ll Be There.” The Voice’s new quartet of leaders teamed up for their first-ever coaching performance in anticipation of the return of the singing competition show on September 23. Snoop, 52, McEntire, 69, Bublé, 48, and Stefani, 54, were all dressed stylishly, while each superstar got a chance to show off their own distinctive vocal chops during the course of their performance.

Back in May, The Voice announced the changes to their all-star coaching panel for season 26, with John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan+ Shay all exiting the show, while Stefani returns after taking a brief break following season 24, and newcomers Snoop and Bublé officially join the show after serving as advisors on previous seasons. (People)