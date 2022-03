Getty Images

On Tuesday, (March 15th) The Recording Academy announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year's 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live Sun, April 3rd on CBS.