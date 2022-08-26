Home » R&B News » Relative Of Floyd Mayweather’s Girlfriend Dies By Suicide In His Condo

A relative of Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend, Jamie Lynn, died by suicide at a Las Vegas condo owned by Mayweather earlier this week. According to TMZ, 24-year-old Jarrett Johnson was discovered by a friend who showed up to the condo on Monday (August 22nd) around 4:30 pm. The friend called 911, but by the time the police responded, Johnson had passed away.

According to sources, Jarrett died by hanging. Sources also say that Mayweather is distraught by Jarrett's death.

