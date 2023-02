Remy Ma is still freaked out by Mike Tyson’s offer to gift her a Mercedes-Benz if she agreed to have sex with him. The American rapper didn’t appreciate the ambush and tried to shift focus away from the conversation after Tyson’s vulgar proposal, admitting it “scared” her. Although the interaction left her with a feeling of unease, she wasn’t offended by the whole thing because some people “ask to hit it for free all the time.” (HIPHOPDX)