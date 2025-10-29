Reneé Rapp Forced To Postpone Third Show This Week Due To Continued Illness

Reneé Rapp has postponed her third concert on her current Bite Me Tour due to an ongoing illness, delaying her scheduled hometown show on Wednesday (October 29) in Charlotte, North Carolina to November 7. After previously rescheduling performances earlier this week in Atlanta and Tampa to November 4 and 5, Rapp told fans in her Instagram Story that she is still not able to perform. “As of right now, I still don’t have a voice,” she wrote. “I’m recovering slowly but still not in a place where I am able to perform safely tomorrow night at my hometown show- I am so sorry and heartbroken that I have to postpone.” Rapp assured fans that “all original tickets will be valid for the new date,” while adding that she is “taking this time to recover and then next week I will give you the best version of me. The best version of this show that | love so much. The show you deserve to see.” (Rolling Stone)