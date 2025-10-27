Reneé Rapp Postpones Two Shows On ‘Bite Me Tour,’ As She Reveals “My Body Has Finally Given Out”

On Sunday (October 26), Reneé Rapp announced that she has postponed two of the final North American dates of her Bite Me Tour due to illness. The 25-year-old pop star revealed in an since-expired Instagram Story that doctors advised her to prioritize resting her voice and giving her body time to recover. Rapp postponed her October 26 show in Atlanta and October 27 gig in Tampa, which have already been rescheduled to November 5 and November 4, respectively, with original tickets remaining valid. “In my career I have never had to do this before — but I have to reschedule tonight and tomorrow’s shows,” Rapp wrote. “I’ve been pushing through an illness but my body has finally given out. My doctors have told me that it isn’t safe to perform due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery.” Rapp’s show on Wednesday (October 29) in Charlotte is still set to take place as scheduled. (People)