Adele is reportedly engaged to Rich Paul. According to the online gossip site Deux Moi, a “very reliable source” says the pair are planning on a summer wedding.

The Daily Mail adds that the “Hello” singer was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger at her Las Vegas show over the weekend. She was first spotted with the sparkler at the BRIT Awards last year.

The 34-year-old hitmaker and the 41-year-old sports agent first went public with their relationship two years ago.