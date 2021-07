PRPhotos.com

A New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by Beyonce and Jay Z caught on fire on Wednesday night (July 21s) and burned down two hours later. According to TMZ, it took firefighters two hours to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are believed to have purchased the $2.4 million six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom property in the early 2010s via Sugarcane Park LLC. The firm is managed by the singer's mother, Tina Lawson.