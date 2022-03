PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Beyonce is set to perform “Be Alive,” her song off of the King Richard soundtrack at the Academy Awards.

According to Variety, a source said, “Beyoncé’s camp has been in deep talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, Calif.”

The Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 27th.