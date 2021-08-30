Report: Beyonce Is ‘Disappointed And Angry’ Over Tiffany Blood Diamond Controversy

Beyonce is reportedly "disappointed and angry" after finding out that she unknowingly wore a blood diamond for a Tiffany & Co. ad for their "ABOUT LOVE" campaign. Beyonce wore the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond. Beyoncé is the fourth person — and first Black woman in history to wear the 128.54 carat diamond.

The Tiffany Yellow Diamond was found in Kimberley, South Africa in 1877 when the country was still under British colonial rule. Black miners who worked in awful conditions with minimal pay were the ones who unearthed the diamond, and as a result it has been labeled as a “blood diamond.”

According to The Daily Mail, an insider said, “Beyoncé is aware of the criticism and is disappointed and angry that she wasn’t made aware of questions about its history. She thought that every final detail had been vetted, but now she realizes that the diamond itself was overlooked.”