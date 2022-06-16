Report: Beyonce Is Planning Secret Pop-Up Shows In The UK

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce is reportedly planning secret pop-up shows in the UK to promote her upcoming seventh album. According to The Jasmine Brand, the singer's team has been searching for venues in the UK. A source said, “Beyonce’s new album is ready but this era will be like no other. She wrote most of the songs during the pandemic, when she was desperate to be with her fans and perform.”

The source continued, “This new record and campaign will be her most interactive one yet because she wants to reach out to the fans. It will focus on live experiences outside of touring, including intimate shows and pop-up performances.”

The source added, “She is planning to spend a lot of time performing and promoting it in the UK, so there will be unique surprises in store for the British fans. People in her camp have scouted out venues for her to perform at when the music comes out and then there will be another huge tour later on.”

UPDATE

TIdal seemingly confirmed that Beyonce's seventh album is coming! Tidal announced on Instagram that the album is entitled Renaissance and that it will be released on July 29th.