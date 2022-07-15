Report: Beyonce Shoots Break My Soul Video; Joins TikTok

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Beyonce recently shot the video for “Break My Soul” in Los Angeles and New Orleans. According to Theybf.com, clips leaked online of Big Freedia filming scenes for the video. The video is rumored to ben directed by Dikayl Rimmasch — who also served as cinematographer for Beyonce's Homecoming film on Netflix. He also directed Black Is King, her Tiffany & Co ad and more.

BEYONCE JOINS TIKTOK

In other news, Beyonce has joined TikTok. The singer shared her first post, which was a montage of fans, including Cardi B, dancing to her new song “Break My Soul.” She captioned the post, “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.” Beyonce's seventh album Renaissaince is due out om July 29th.