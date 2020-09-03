Report: Beyonce took Over A TV Studio In The Hamptons For A Top Secret Shoot

PRPhotos.com

Reports say Beyonce recently shut down the LTV studio in the Hamptons to record a top secret video project. According to Page Six, Beyonce's team kicked everyone who was scheduled to shoot to ensure privacy. A source said, “It’s a big studio with two separate buildings. The whole thing was closed for Beyoncé so nobody could go in.” Beyonce took over the studio for four days.

Back in 2017, Beyonce and Jay Z bought a $26 million mansion on East Hampton's Georgica Pond.

BEYONCE LANDS ON FORTUNE'S 40 UNDER 40, GIFTS KATY PERRY WITH FLOWERS

Meanwhile, Beyonce has landed on Fortune's 40 Under 40 list in Media and Entertainment. Other stars that made the list include Issa Rae and Zendaya.

In other news, Beyonce sent singer Katy Perry a floral arrangement after the birth of her and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy. Perry posted a photo of the flowers, which included white roses, tulips, orchids and more. She captioned the pic, “Ily @beyonce." The card that came with the flowers read “Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyonce."

According to The Daily Mail, Beyonce ordered the bouquet from Mark's Garden. Mark's bouquet's start at $250.