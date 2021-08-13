Report: Bill Cosby To Plead The Fifth On Assault Allegations

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Bill Cosby doesn't plan on speaking on the assault claims against him for fear that it could lead to prosecution against him. Cosby was released from a Pennsylvania prison back in June.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cosby plans to plead the fifth. He is afraid that he could face prosecution over Judy Huth's allegations that he assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion back in 1974. She was 15 years old at the time.

She first filed the civil lawsuit against him in 2014 and he sat down for a deposition, but declined to answer questions. Now that the conviction is reversed for assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, Bill Cosby can testify in Huth’s case, but his lawyer Michael Freedman said he has no plans to. Instead, Freedman informed the judge that Cosby would rather plead the fifth and not talk about the alleged assaults.