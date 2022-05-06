Report: Dating Guru Kevin Samuels Dead At 56

Reports say that Kevin Samuels has died at age 56. Rumors that the self-proclaimed relationship guru and image consultant had passed away started circulating yesterday (May 5th).

GossipOfTheCity was the first to report Samuels's death, claiming that he died of a heart attack. Although an official statement from Samuels' family hasn't been released, some of close friends confirmed that he had indeed passed away.

The Convict Podcast tweeted last night, “Well, Anton Daniels confirmed it. Kevin Samuels is dead. RIP Godfather #KevinSamuels.” Further details have yet to be released.