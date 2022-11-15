Report: Dave Chappelle Switched His SNL Monologue Between Rehearsal And Live Show

Reports say that Dave Chappelle rehearsed a fake monologue during his Saturday Night Live dress rehearsal, then switched material for the live show. According to Page Six, a source said, “Dave does a fake monologue during the dress rehearsal, because he doesn’t want ‘SNL’ creator Lorne Michaels, or anyone else, to know what his real monologue is.”

The source added that Chappelle made a joke during the dress rehearsal about a writer who refused to work with him this week on the show.

An insider told Page Six that the joke Chappelle made about the writer during the rehearsal “caused tensions to flare.”