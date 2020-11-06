Report: Gervonta Davis Involved In Hit and Run In Baltimore

Reports say that boxer Gervonta Davis was involved in a hit and run accident in Baltimore. According to TMZ, there is footage of Davis driving off in a Lamborghini Urus after his victory over Leo Santa Cruz on Saturday evening (October 31st).

An insider told WJZ that Gervonta ran a red light and hit a car before taking off. Although there is footage, cops have not confirmed that Gervonta was involved in the crash.

When cops arrived at the scene, the car responsible for the crash fled the scene, despite several people sustaining injuries in the wreck.

Gervonta's rep's official response to the crash was “no comment.”