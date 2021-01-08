Report: Mariah Huq Sues Bravo For Discrimination

Reports say that former Married to Medicine star Mariah Huq is suing Bravo for discrimination. According to All About The Tea, on January 5th, Huq filed a discrimination and intellectual property lawsuit against NBC/Bravo/Fremantle and Purveyors of Pop.

Huq has alleged that the defendants stole her concept for Married to Medicine without paying her royalties or crediting her for subsequent spinoffs.

She claimed in court documents that “the defendants acted illegally and unethically which includes but is not limited to – 1) unauthorized exploitation of “Married To Medicine” & Married To Medicine the Series, 2) Breach of Contract, 3) Breach of joint Venture Agreement, 4) breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, 5) failure to prevent retaliation and harassment.”