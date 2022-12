Former RHOA star Phaedra Parks may be returning to reality TV. According to TheYBF.com, Parks has confirmed that she is dating a doctor so she may appear on the upcoming season of Married to Medicine.

Sources say that producers tried to get Phaedra to go back to RHOA but she allegedly asked to be paid too much money. But, Married to Medicine apparently has the budget for what she is asking for, so she will be joining the show.

Season 8 of Married to Medicine wrapped last month.