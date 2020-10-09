Report: Porsha Williams And Tanya Sam Allegedly Slept With A Stripper On ‘RHOA’ Cast Trip

PRPhotos.com

There have been reports going around that two cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta got a little hot and heavy with a male stripper at Cynthia's bachelorette party. And now, BScott.com is revealing more details about the story.

According to the site, Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam allegedly had sex with a male stripper during a cast trip to Charleston, South Carolina. The site also reported that there was allegedly some "girl on girl on girl action" between Porsha, Tanya and RHOA newcomer LaToya Ali.

Although the tryst wasn't caught on camera, the site says that they have "underestimated the power of the microphones" because "production has usable footage." It is being reported that some of the ladies involved are suggesting possible legal action to stop the footage from airing.