Report: R. Kelly Allegedly Intimidating Witnesses From Jail

Reports say that R. Kelly has been allegedly intimidating witnesses from jail. According to The Chicago Tribune, federal prosecutors has claimed that although R. Kelly and his defense team are painting a picture that he is cut off from the outside world, he has smuggled a letter into his federal facility and used a jail employee’s phone to make an unmonitored call. This is why prosecutors has insisted that the victims and witnesses’ names be concealed.

A prosecutor wrote this in this week’s filing, “Simply put, the defendant’s past behavior reveals that if given the opportunity to influence a potential witness, the defendant will take it, and his incarceration may not be enough to prevent such conduct…These incidents demonstrate that the defendant has sought out, and likely will continue to seek out, clandestine means of communication. It also demonstrates that the defendant has, at his disposal, individuals willing to assist him in bypassing the traditional methods used to monitor the defendant’s communications while incarcerated.”

R. Kellys is currently being held in Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center since July. He is facing child pornography, racketeering, and obstruction of justice charges.

THE SAVAGES APPROACH JOYCELYN AS SHE IS LEAVING COURT

In other news, Joycelyn Savage's family approached her as she left a Chicago courtroom yesterday (January 23rd). According to TMZ, Savage pled not guilty to battery for allegedly attaacking and injuring R. Kelly's ex Azriel Clary.

Outside the courthouse, Joycelyn's mom and sisters ran up to her and begged her to talk to them. Jonjelyn, Joycelyn's mom said, “Joycelyn, I need to talk to you! . . . Mama needs to talk to you! . . . Jailyn: “Joycelyn . . . look at the documentary. He's been lying!”