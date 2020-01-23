Report: R. Kelly Married Aaliyah In Order To Prevent Her From Testifying Against Him In Court

PRPhotos.com

There have been several reports over the years about R. Kelly and the reasons he decided to marry Aaliyah — and new reports say that the real reason R. Kelly married the late singer was to prevent her from testifying against him. R. Kelly is currently in jail in Chicago awaiting two federal trials in Brooklyn and Chicago. He is also awaiting an indictment in Cook County and Minnesota. Last month, a bribery charge was added to the singer's initial indictment over an accusation that he paid a public official for “the creation of a fraudulent identification document for Jane Doe #1.” Jane Doe #1 is refers to a late r&b singer who died in a plane crash in 2001.

According to The Chicago-Sun Times, witness recently revealed to federal prosecutors that R. Kelly arranged and married Aaliyah to avoid criminal charges and to prevent her from being able to testify against him.

Aaliyah and R. Kelly married in 1994, when Kelly was 27 and Aaliyah was only 15. The marriage was annulled in 1995.