Report: Relationship Trouble Contributed To Adele’s Canceled Residency

Relationship drama may have contributed to the delay of Adele’s Las Vegas residency.

Sources told Page Six that the singer was “shouting and sobbing” on the phone with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, during rehearsals.

An insider linked to the management team at Ceasars Palace, where the show takes place, told the outlet, “Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month. Just constantly on the phone with Rich…loudly shouting and sobbing.”

She reportedly took a private jet to Los Angeles and went straight to Paul’s home after announcing the canceled shows.

Scott Roeben, the journalist for Casino.org who broke the news of the residency, added that Las Vegas insiders are now worried Adele will cancel the concerts for good.

