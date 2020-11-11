Report: RHOA Production Shut Down After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that production on The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been shut down due to a crew member testing positive for COVID-19. According to The Jasmine Brand, sources say that the crewmember had been around the majority of the RHOA cast. The source explained, “Everything is shut down right now. They’re pausing everything until everyone can be tested and quarantined.”

The source added, “It’s a really scary situation because this affects more than just the cast, but their families as well.”

Castmember Cynthia Bailey allegedly canceled an event yesterday (November 10th) because of this.

KANDI BURRUSS SAYS NENE LEAKES WILL BE MISSED

In other news, in a new interview, Kandi Burruss says that NeNe Leakes “will be missed.” She told Steve Harvey on Steve On Watch, “She will be missed on the show for sure. I’m not trying to take anything from her. She was a great addition to the show.” She added, “We don’t really talk.”

When asked why she thought NeNe left, she said, “I think in negotiations, sometimes we get what we want and sometimes we don’t get what we want and…when we don’t get what we want, we have to make the decision on if we want to part ways and I think NeNe made that decision for herself. I guess right now she didn’t care to come back this season, for whatever reason.”