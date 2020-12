PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship have been “inseparable the past few weeks.” A source told People, “They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”

The source continued, “They’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common.”

The source also added that “Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP.”