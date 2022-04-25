Report: Rihanna Was ‘Forced To Cancel’ Her Baby Shower After A$AP Rocky Arrest

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Rihanna was “forced to cancel” her baby shower after A$AP Rocky's arrest. According to the UK Sun, Rihanna has been emotional and has been “crying non-stop” after being blindsided by the arrest. Rocky was arrested last week stemming from a non-fatal shooting in Hollywood back in November.

According to The Sun, Rihanna was emotional and had been “crying non-stop” after being blindsided by the arrest. A source said, “She’s heavily pregnant and these are very serious accusations, it’s a nightmare scenario for her.”

The source continued, “It was meant to be Rihanna’s baby shower in L.A. on Wednesday night but they had to cancel. Rihanna was very, very upset and stressed by Rocky’s arrest. It’s not the best time for her to be on such an emotional rollercoaster.”