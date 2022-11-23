Report: Shanquella Robinson Was Alive For Three Hours After Attack

Reports say that the police report says Shanquella Robinson was alive for close to three hours after being attacked in her luxury Mexican villa. According to The Charlotte Observer, the police report conflicts from the 25 year old's death certificate, which stated that she died within 15 minutes of being injured.

The report also stated that a doctor from a local hospital was with Robinson and others in the house for close to three hours before she was pronounced dead.

The police report does not mention Robinson's physical injuries, which family members have said existed on her body prior to her burial. Grave injuries to her back and neck were determined to be the cause of death after an autopsy by officials in Mexico. The police report says she also suffered cardiac arrest.

Since her death, the FBI and Mexican police authorities have launched investigations into how she died.