Report: Tamar Braxton Rushed To The Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt

Reports say that Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital last night (July 16th) for a possible suicide attempt. According to The Blast, sources say that Tamar was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles with her boyfriend David Adefeso. David reportedly found Tamar “unresponsive” and called 911 to report his girlfriend had been drinking and taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. Sources say he believed it was a possible suicide attempt.

Ambulances arrived at the hotel and transported the singer and reality star to a hospital in Downtown L.A.

LAPD confirmed to site that they received a call around 9:45 P.M. in regard to a 43-year-old female who had a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose.” Officers are following the woman to the hospital for further investigation.

Earlier, Tamar and David were scheduled to do their ‘Coupled and Quarantined’ YouTube show. But instead, a message was posted on their page, reading, “Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid) We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. so sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week.”

A spokesperson for Tamar also told The Blast, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”