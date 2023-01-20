Report: TJ Holmes Allegedly Had Sex With 24-Year-Old Intern In His Office

Reports say that T.J. Holmes was allegedly engaged in an affair with a script coordinator. According to The Daily Mail, a source said that Holmes had a months long affair with Jasmin Pettaway, then 24, in 2015, while he was married to his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig.

A source said, “He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless. It was Jasmin’s first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor, and she reached out to several people. T.J. was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust.”

According to the source, Pettaway and Holmes often worked the same shifts. The source added, “Holmes was someone who would grab drinks, and he and Jasmin started doing that."

The source alleged that the first time the relationship “got sexual” was “in his office” — only a “couple of hours” before he was set to go on the air. The source continued, “They had sex, and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant.”

The pair’s alleged affair “fizzled out” after a few months, leaving the source wondering whether Holmes was “ever invested in being a mentor at all.” The source explained, “He had it all on his terms. He was interested and then he wasn’t. No one talked about abuse of power back then, but stuff happened.”

An ABC source tells Page Six that “there is already an internal investigation underway into if anything happened between T.J. and Jasmin Pettaway.”