Report: Trey Songz Was Wearing A Mask When He Was Arrested At Chiefs Game

Although cops are saying Trey Songz was arrested at the Kansas City Chiefs game because he was refused to wear a mask, TMZ has pointed out that photos have been posted of the singer wearing a mask prior to being arrested. The singer posted a few photos from the game and one shows him wearing a black face mask.

As previously reported, Trey was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. Video of the fight shows Trey didn't have his mask on during the altercation. It is unclear when he removed his mask.

