Report: Usher Jumped By Chris Brown & His Crew After Birthday Party

Reports say that Usher and Chris Brown got into an altercation on Friday night (May 5th)in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, Usher threw a birthday party for Chris Brown at the Skate Rock City roller rink in Las Vegas. Sources say that Chris Brown got upset when he saw Teyana Taylor at the party and wanted her to leave. Sources say that Chris is upset with Teyana because she was involved in his canceled American Music Awards' Michael Jackson tribute.

Apparently, Teyana pulled out at the last minute due to other obligations and Chris feels like this was the reason the performance was cancelled. When Chris saw Teyana, he approached her and told her to leave. Teyana told Chris that his behavior was out of line and told him that he was “on one.” At this point, the argument escalated and it caused Usher to step in to defend Teyana. Chris and his crew decided to leave. Usher decided to follow Chris and his crew out to the parking lot.

Sources say that “CB [Chris Brown] and his crew beat Usher’s ass" on Chris' tour bus. The original report said that Usher had blood and/or broken nose, but that he also had bruised/injured ribs.

USHER POSTS FOOTAGE AFTER ALLEGED INCIDENT

Meanwhile, Usher and Chris both performed at the Lovers And Friends Festival the next day and Usher posted footage of himself live from the festival without a scratch, lump or bruise on his face.

Neither Usher, Chris, nor Teyana have publicly acknowledged the altercation.